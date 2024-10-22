ASML chief calls for more 'rational debate' on US export controls to China

The chief executive of Dutch semiconductor company ASML, Europe's largest manufacturer of advanced lithography machines, has called on EU leaders to have a more "sophisticated" discussion about US imposed export controls on chip machines to China.
"If you look at the geopolitical landscape, I think it's clear that the US will continue to apply pressure o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.