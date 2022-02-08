EU joins semiconductor race with €43bn plan

The European Commission on Tuesday (8 February) unveiled its multi-billion euro plan to boost European production of semiconductors — a response both to economic and geopolitical concerns amid trade tensions between the US and China.

"Securing the supply in the most advanced chips has become an economic and geopolitical priority," EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, told a news conference.

"Europe cannot stay out of this technology race," he added.

Bret...