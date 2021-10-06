MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police

The European Parliament has backed a moratorium on using facial recognition for law-enforcement purposes - ducking centre-right MEPs' efforts to torpedo the ban of the intrusive technology in public spaces.

The call, formally adopted on Tuesday (5 October), comes after repeated warnings from EU privacy watchdogs, the UN, and several NGOs, who agree that the risks linked to the use of AI-technologies in public spaces are aggravated in the field of law enforcement.

It means the EU p...