Most Europeans (55 percent) oppose the use of facial recognition in public spaces, according to a recent survey (Photo: Tony Gonzalez)

MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament has backed a moratorium on using facial recognition for law-enforcement purposes - ducking centre-right MEPs' efforts to torpedo the ban of the intrusive technology in public spaces.

The call, formally adopted on Tuesday (5 October), comes after repeated warnings from EU privacy watchdogs, the UN, and several NGOs, who agree that the risks linked to the use of AI-technologies in public spaces are aggravated in the field of law enforcement.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

