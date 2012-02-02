Ad
Ashton (r): 'Things are beginning to change' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU official predicts major anti-Putin rally

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has predicted there will be a big turnout at a pro-democracy rally in Moscow on Saturday (4 February).

Reading to MEPs from a written statement in Brussels on Wednesday, she said: "The protests that started in December are set to continue. The movement has grown and we can expect a large mobilisation this Saturday."

She added: "There is a rising group of people calling for real participation, for more decisive measures to rein in corruptio...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

