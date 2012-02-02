EU official predicts major anti-Putin rally

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has predicted there will be a big turnout at a pro-democracy rally in Moscow on Saturday (4 February).

Reading to MEPs from a written statement in Brussels on Wednesday, she said: "The protests that started in December are set to continue. The movement has grown and we can expect a large mobilisation this Saturday."

She added: "There is a rising group of people calling for real participation, for more decisive measures to rein in corruptio...