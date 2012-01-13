Ad
euobserver
The news follows a ruling by the European Court of Justice in October 2011 in a case brought by the English Premier League against Karen Murphy, a pub owner in the UK. (Photo: bildungsr0man)

New copyright laws to establish pan-European broadcast rights

Digital
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission intends to propose collective copyright legislation that could lead to BSkyB and other digital TV giants being forced to make their programmes available to viewers across the EU.

In a communication to government ministers and the European Parliament on Wednesday (11 January), the commission said there is a need to review the existing copyright law and the implications of the so-called 'Premier League' ruling in early 2012.

"It should be possible for the co...

