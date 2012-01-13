New copyright laws to establish pan-European broadcast rights

The European Commission intends to propose collective copyright legislation that could lead to BSkyB and other digital TV giants being forced to make their programmes available to viewers across the EU.
In a communication to government ministers and the European Parliament on Wednesday (11 January), the commission said there is a need to review the existing copyright law and the implications of the so-called 'Premier League' ruling in early 2012.
"It should be possible for the co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.