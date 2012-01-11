Ad
Budapest - fellow centre-right leaders have kept quiet on 'Orbanism' so far (Photo: Axel Buhrmann)

Brussels warns Hungary on constitutional reform

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned Hungary to change parts of its constitution or face legal action amid fears that Prime Minister Viktor Orban is using his large parliamentary majority to undermine the independence of key parts of the state.

In a statement issued Wednesday (11 January), the commission said it had "concerns" about the independence of the national central bank, the national data protection authority and the judiciary - in particular, on plans for mandatory early retireme...

