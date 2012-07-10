Austria and Slovakia to help Skopje move closer to EU

Today marks the first time two EU foreign ministers will conjointly visit Macedonia. It is a signal that we want to further strengthen our friendly relations and make joint progress in areas of common interest.
Both Austria and Slovakia are strong supporters of the European integration process. We are members of the Schengen and euro zones. Naturally, we also support EU enlargement as we are convinced that a strong, competitive and prosperous Union will better address future challenges....
