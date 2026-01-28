Ad
euobserver
Greenland. Some MEPs warned however that overseas territories in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, belonging to France and the Netherlands, would struggle to access EU funding programme due to a lack of human resources (Photo: Merete Lindstrøm Sermitsiaq.AG)

EU sets out plans to double aid for Greenland amid Trump threats

EU & the World
Nordics
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU will double its funding for Greenland and hopes to ramp up cooperation with Nuuk and other overseas countries and territories, the bloc’s international partnerships commissioner told MEPs on Wednesday (28 January), after weeks of heightened tensions and the threat of US military action to seize the island. 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Nato plans new Arctic mission, 'faith' remains in transatlantic ties
Von der Leyen backs Greenland, pledges US cooperation despite threats
EU receives over 160 proposals for critical minerals diversification
Von der Leyen courts Greenland for raw materials
Trump plays nice to EU at Davos, in speech littered with racist slurs
Trump deal fails to calm Nuuk: 'We don't know what's in it'
Greenland. Some MEPs warned however that overseas territories in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, belonging to France and the Netherlands, would struggle to access EU funding programme due to a lack of human resources (Photo: Merete Lindstrøm Sermitsiaq.AG)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections