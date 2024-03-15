Von der Leyen courts Greenland for raw materials

The EU opened its first Arctic Office in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on Friday (15 March).
"This office is more than bricks and mortar. This is the beginning of a new era of partnership," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who had travelled to Greenland to win the island's favour over other major powers also vying for its mineral wealth.
While not technically a part of the EU, the Danish territory is becoming ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
