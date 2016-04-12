Ad
euobserver
Polish PM Szydlo at the European Parliament in January. "The proceeding of the Polish government represents a risk for the constitutional democracy," the EP says. (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs to warn of risk to Polish democracy

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Parliament will vote on Wednesday (13 April) on a resolution that accuses Polish authorities of undermining "constitutional democracy" and calls for further action if they do not implement decisions by the country’s constitutional court.

The final text of the resolution was agreed on Monday evening by five groups - the centre-right EPP, the Socialist & Democrats, the liberal ALDE, the leftist GUE-NGL and the Greens - and is therefore likely to be adopted.

