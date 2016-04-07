Dutch referendum: No vote highlights failings of Yes camp

Why did the Dutch vote No in the referendum about the EU-Ukraine association agreement?

Politicians will try to find an answer to that question in the coming weeks, but professor Claes de Vreese dares to make one prediction.

“The No vote does not have a single uniform cause,” De Vreese told EUobserver in an interview on Thursday (7 April), a day after 61.1 percent voted against the agreement.

De Vreese holds the chair of Political Communication at the University of Amsterdam...