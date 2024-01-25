Ad
Democracy cannot be taken for granted either in countries where it was just beginning to put down roots, or in those with democratic traditions stretching back decades or even centuries (Photo: European Parliament)

2024 will be a momentous year for election observers

Rule of Law
EU Political
EU Elections
Opinion
by Matteo Mecacci, Vienna/Warsaw,

In 2024, almost half the world's population is set to vote — in elections taking place in more than 50 countries.

But why do they matter so much? And how can we make sure the elections taking place this year are above board?

Democratic elections are a time for our civil and political rights to come to the fore, playing a decisive role in the choice of our governments.

There is evidence to show that the increase in democratic practices around the world has contributed to t...

Related articles

