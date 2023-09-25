China trade tension and migration deal This WEEK

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovski will be in China on Monday (25 September) to engage in high-level economic discussions with Beijing — with renewed trade tensions and the EU's 'de-risking' policy high on the agenda.

Dombrovskis' return to China after a three-year gap comes in the wake of an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) which are "flooding" the global market.

His visit follows a series of r...