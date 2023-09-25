Ad
euobserver
The EU-China high-level economic and trade dialogue will take place in Beijing (Photo: European Union)

China trade tension and migration deal This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovski will be in China on Monday (25 September) to engage in high-level economic discussions with Beijing — with renewed trade tensions and the EU's 'de-risking' policy high on the agenda.

Dombrovskis' return to China after a three-year gap comes in the wake of an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) which are "flooding" the global market.

His visit follows a series of r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU pressing China to pledge Taiwan peace
Fresh dispute may delay EU-wide migration reforms
EU announces anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs
EU 'exploring' anti-migrant naval blockade
The EU-China high-level economic and trade dialogue will take place in Beijing (Photo: European Union)

Tags

AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections