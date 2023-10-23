Ad
euobserver
Gaza, during the October 2023 Israeli bombing (Photo: UNRWA)

Palestine ambassador: Why no EU call for a Gaza ceasefire?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Abdalrahim Alfarra, Brussels,

Within the corridors of diplomacy, an unsettling silence hangs heavy when it comes to addressing the predicament of Gaza.

This silence is entangled in narratives that are often influenced by politics — and frequently deviate from the heart-wrenching realities on the ground.

As the ambassador of Palestine to the EU, I find myself questioning: can the European Union afford to remain divided, and as a result passive, in the face of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war
Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative
No evidence EU aid went to Hamas, says Israel ambassador
Diplomatic spat between Israel and Spain over Gaza
Gaza, during the October 2023 Israeli bombing (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections