Court orders rerun of Austria's presidential election

Austria's constitutional court on Friday (1 July) annulled the second round of the presidential ballot, setting the stage for an intense campaigning that could lead to the election of the first far-right president in the EU.

The results of the 22 May run-off ballot was challenged by the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) alleging irregularities in 94 out of the 117 constituencies.

FPO's candidate Norbert Hofer lost to independent candidate, former Green Party leader Alexander Van der...