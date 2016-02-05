German police arrest suspected terrorists

German police arrested a man in Berlin and a woman and a man near Cologne on Thursday (4 February) for what they believe may have been preparation for a terror attack in the German capital.

Police raids were also operated in Hannover. Two other men are still being hunted by security forces, which are expected to publish photos on Friday.

Documents including fake IDs and telephones were seized, but not weapons.

A spokesman for the state prosecutor said that there were "plans...