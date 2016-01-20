Weak start for EU mutual defence clause

Two months after the EU mutual defence clause was activated for the first time, its effects are limited and its implementation is lacking in clarity.
In a debate at the European Parliament on Wednesday (20 January) and in a resolution on Thursday, MEPs will point out that no rules exist on how to use the clause and that EU institutions have no leverage over the process.
EU member states granted military assistance to France in November in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks. <...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here