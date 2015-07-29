Lack of UK chief EU negotiator 'recipe for confusion'

The planned division of labour within the UK government during the EU renegotiation process is a “recipe for confusion”, the House of Lords' EU committee said Tuesday (28 July) in a report.

The report suggested that the UK's EU presidency – in the second half of 2017 - could be postponed if it were to clash with the in/out referendum.

The committee said nine cabinet members will be involved in negotiating prime minister David Cameron's “better deal” for the UK in the EU, which wi...