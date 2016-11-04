Ad
euobserver
The makeshift camp in Paris. More than 4,000 people have previously been removed in two previous operations in July and September. (Photo: Reuters)

Migrant camp evacuated in Paris

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French police have started removing some 3,000 migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris, on Friday morning (4 November), 10 days after a larger, similar operation in Calais.

Some 600 policemen started to gather people at 6AM in order to put them on buses that will take them to reception centers in the area.

The camp, made of tents across several streets in the north-east of Paris, is mainly occupied by Sudanese, Eritreans, and Afghans. Most were on their way to Calais, almost 300 k...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

Calais mayor says UK border deal must be part of Brexit talks
French begin dismantling Calais migrant camp
The makeshift camp in Paris. More than 4,000 people have previously been removed in two previous operations in July and September. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections