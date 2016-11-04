Migrant camp evacuated in Paris

French police have started removing some 3,000 migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris, on Friday morning (4 November), 10 days after a larger, similar operation in Calais.

Some 600 policemen started to gather people at 6AM in order to put them on buses that will take them to reception centers in the area.

The camp, made of tents across several streets in the north-east of Paris, is mainly occupied by Sudanese, Eritreans, and Afghans. Most were on their way to Calais, almost 300 k...