Tusk: Nord Stream II doesn't help

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, has said Nord Stream II, a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline, is not in the EU’s interests.

“In my perspective, Nord Stream [II] does not help diversification, nor would it reduce our energy dependency,” he said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday (18 December), wrapping up a two-day summit which he chaired.

Initially not on the agenda, EU leaders discussed Nord Stream I...