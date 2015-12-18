Ad
euobserver
Tusk (front): 'In my perspective, Nord Stream [II] does not help diversification' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tusk: Nord Stream II doesn't help

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, has said Nord Stream II, a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline, is not in the EU’s interests.

“In my perspective, Nord Stream [II] does not help diversification, nor would it reduce our energy dependency,” he said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday (18 December), wrapping up a two-day summit which he chaired.

Initially not on the agenda, EU leaders discussed Nord Stream I...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

EU will 'assess rigorously' new Russia-Germany pipelines
EU leaders want Energy Union: but what do they mean?
Nord Stream II: The 'elephant' at the EU summit
EU summit: Nord Stream sneaks onto agenda
Tusk (front): 'In my perspective, Nord Stream [II] does not help diversification' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections