Hecklers and a Merkel mask: Juncker's eventful EU health check

"The bells toll," warned Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the EU Commission, in his much-anticipated first State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

There was no shortage of dramatic rhetoric, but no surprises in the substance of Juncker’s more than an hour-long trilingual speech, in which he laid down his team's plans to tackle the refugee crisis in Europe, unseen since the second world war.

"There is not enough Europe in this Union,...