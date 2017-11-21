Ad
euobserver
EU needs to step up its resettlement pledges, says Miliband (l) (Photo: © European Union,2017/Source:EC-Audiovisual Service/Photo:Mauro Bottaro)

Interview

David Miliband: EU should take over 500,000 refugees

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

David Miliband, Britain's former foreign minister turned humanitarian charity chief, is pressing the EU to accept some 540,000 resettled refugees over five years.

In an interview with EUobserver on Monday (20 November), Miliband said Europe can either accept unregulated irregular migration or make a better effort of creating legal pathways.

"The point is that the vast bulk of refugees are in poor countries, not in European countries," he said, noting that most are stranded in plac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs propose taking in over 200,000 refugees
UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'
German coalition talks collapse
EU needs to step up its resettlement pledges, says Miliband (l) (Photo: © European Union,2017/Source:EC-Audiovisual Service/Photo:Mauro Bottaro)

Tags

MigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections