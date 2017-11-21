EU 'cannot afford' lengthy German deadlock

German chancellor Angela Merkel's failure to form a coalition government has raised concerns in Europe that the EU's most powerful country will send the block into paralysis.
"It's not in our interest that things get tense," French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that the situation was creating "real risks".
Dutch foreign minister Halbe Zijlstra said the delay in forming a new German government was "bad news ...
