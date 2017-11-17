Lower waste targets still not low enough for EU states

The European Commission's attempt to bring member states on board on waste reduction targets by lowering them has not worked in practice, documents seen by this website reveal.
Two years ago, the commission presented four legislative proposals as part of its so-called 'circular economy' strategy.
It did so after withdrawing a previous version of a revised waste framework directive, proposed in 2014 by the previous commission ...
