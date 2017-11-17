Ad
euobserver
Janet Looker, a UK local councillor (l), participating in an event called Recycle Week (Photo: City of York Council UK)

Analysis

Lower waste targets still not low enough for EU states

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels/Bonn,

The European Commission's attempt to bring member states on board on waste reduction targets by lowering them has not worked in practice, documents seen by this website reveal.

Two years ago, the commission presented four legislative proposals as part of its so-called 'circular economy' strategy.

It did so after withdrawing a previous version of a revised waste framework directive, proposed in 2014 by the previous commission ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Scrapping of environmental plans 'alarming'
MEPs restore recycling targets
Circular economy: ambition in eye of beholder
Year after proposal, EU says waste plans are 'on track'
Janet Looker, a UK local councillor (l), participating in an event called Recycle Week (Photo: City of York Council UK)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections