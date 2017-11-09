Ad
The decision for the relocation of the two London-based EU agencies will be taken at the so-called general affairs council (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Evidence of agencies relocation vote 'will be destroyed'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

There will be no permanent record of how EU member states voted in the relocation process of two London-based EU agencies, it emerged on Thursday (9 November).

EU affairs ministers will cast their votes on 20 November to determine which of the 19 candidate cities will host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after Brexit, and which of the eight cities the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The votes, in a maximum of three rounds, will be written down on physical pieces of paper, a ...

The decision for the relocation of the two London-based EU agencies will be taken at the so-called general affairs council (Photo: Council of the European Union)

