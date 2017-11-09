Evidence of agencies relocation vote 'will be destroyed'

There will be no permanent record of how EU member states voted in the relocation process of two London-based EU agencies, it emerged on Thursday (9 November).

EU affairs ministers will cast their votes on 20 November to determine which of the 19 candidate cities will host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after Brexit, and which of the eight cities the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The votes, in a maximum of three rounds, will be written down on physical pieces of paper, a ...