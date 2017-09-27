EU proposes three-year internal border checks

Internal border checks are likely to continue for years given a new proposal by the European Commission to reform the so-called Schengen borders code.
EU home affairs commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, told reporters on Wednesday (27 September) that the reforms were needed to address the evolving security threats in EU states.
The latest proposal included introducing a new article, 27a, into the code that would allow EU states to prolong checks for up to a maximum of three years...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
