Ad
euobserver
Gay pride in Malta. The coutry became the unlikely champion for LGBTIQ rights (Photo: Aditus)

Malta legalises same-sex marriage

EU Political
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Lawmakers on the predominantly Catholic island of Malta voted to legalise same-sex marriage by 66 votes to 1 on Wednesday evening (12 July).

Prime minister Joseph Muscat called it a "historic vote". He said that "this shows that our democracy and society have reached a level of maturity and we can now say that we are all equal."

The vote fulfilled Muscat's promise to make equal marriage the first bill brought before the parliament in his new term in office, which began last mont...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Malta to push for LGBTI rights in troubled times
Ireland hopes same-sex vote will inspire others
Timmermans calls for same-sex marriage across EU
Political games behind Germany's gay marriage vote
Gay pride in Malta. The coutry became the unlikely champion for LGBTIQ rights (Photo: Aditus)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections