Barnier: No transition before Brexit divorce settled

Following British prime minister Theresa May's speech last week, the EU has urged for more clarity from the UK side during the start of the fourth round of Brexit talks on Monday (25 September),
"The EU is keen and eager to understand better how the UK government will translate the PM's speech into negotiating positions," the bloc chief negotiator Michel Barnier said when welcoming UK Brexit minister David Davis in Brussels.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
