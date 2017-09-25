Ad
euobserver
Barnier (r) welcomed Davis (l) in Brussels for the fourth round of Brexit talks. (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier: No transition before Brexit divorce settled

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Following British prime minister Theresa May's speech last week, the EU has urged for more clarity from the UK side during the start of the fourth round of Brexit talks on Monday (25 September),

"The EU is keen and eager to understand better how the UK government will translate the PM's speech into negotiating positions," the bloc chief negotiator Michel Barnier said when welcoming UK Brexit minister David Davis in Brussels.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU and UK voice mistrust in Brexit talks
EU hopes for clarity on Brexit payments
Barnier: UK risks undermining trust in Brexit talks
EU parliament to table Brexit position in early October
Barnier (r) welcomed Davis (l) in Brussels for the fourth round of Brexit talks. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections