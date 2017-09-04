Ad
Merkel: "Turkey should not become a member of the EU". (Photo: Karl-Ludwig Poggemann)

Merkel pledges to end Turkey's EU talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to shut down Turkey's EU accession talks and defended her open-door refugee policy.

Merkel made the Turkey pledge in a pre-election TV debate with her main rival, former European Parliament head Martin Schulz, on Sunday (3 September).

"The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU," she said.

"I'll speak to my [EU] colleagues to see if we can reach a joint position on this so that we can end these accession...

