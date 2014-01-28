Ad
euobserver
Lithuania's Sadzius: 'We subscribe to the euro project' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Lithuania expresses 'will' to join euro in 2015

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Lithuania is determined to become the 19th member of the eurozone in 2015, the country's finance minister confirmed on Tuesday (28 January.

"We have expressed our will to be in the eurozone," finance minister Rimantas Sadzius told reporters before the start of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

The meeting was the first under the Greek government's six month EU presidency.

"I think that it is symbolic that Greece, which encounters certain problems in its developm...

