Macron and Merkel take tough line on Poland

France and Germany have pledged to back the European Commission if it sanctioned Poland next week.

"If the commission thinks it has to trigger the [sanctions] procedure, we have a very clear and consistent position - we'll support the commission," French president Emmanuel Macron said in Brussels on Friday (15 December).

German chancellor Angela Merkel said: "If the commission considers it is forced to resort [to sanctions], we would also support the commission".

They spo...