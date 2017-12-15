Macron and Merkel take tough line on Poland

France and Germany have pledged to back the European Commission if it sanctioned Poland next week.
"If the commission thinks it has to trigger the [sanctions] procedure, we have a very clear and consistent position - we'll support the commission," French president Emmanuel Macron said in Brussels on Friday (15 December).
German chancellor Angela Merkel said: "If the commission considers it is forced to resort [to sanctions], we would also support the commission".
They spo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
