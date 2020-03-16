Ad
Current standards of risk assessment are not sufficient to determine the safety of genetically engineered organisms (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Is Hogan about to let Trump's GM exports into EU?

by Astrid Österreicher, Munich,

Five years after the public outcry against lowering EU standards via the TransAtlantic Trade & Investment Partnership (TTP) culminated in a petition signed by more than three million EU citizens, the new EU Commission is giving it another try.

By 18 March, trade commissioner Phil Hogan wants to sign a deal with the Trump administration which, to add a bit of spice, includes fast-tracking GMO imports in an attempt to please the US farming industry.

At the same time, the commissio...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Astrid Österreicher is EU policy advisor for Institute for Independent Impact Assessment of Biotechnology (Testbiotech) in Munich. Testbiotech provides information and scientific expertise on risks associated with gene technologies, completely independent of the biotech industry.

