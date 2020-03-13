Ad
'This virus does not have a passport,' French president Emmanuel Macron said (Photo: elysee.fr)

EU must avoid virus 'nationalism', Macron says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states should keep borders open where possible and not give in to coronavirus "nationalism" French president Emmanuel Macron has said.

"If one principle should guide our actions ... it's confidence in science," Macron said in a TV address from the Élysée palace on Thursday (12 March).

"We will no doubt have measures to take, but they must be taken to reduce trade between the areas which are affected and those which are not. These are not necessarily national borders," he said...

