Extremists inciting pandemic violence, Belgian spies warn

Extreme-right and left groups are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to stir violence in Belgium, its security services have warned.

Russian propaganda is amplifying the far-right ideas.

And Belgian and EU officials, or anyone else doing video-conferences, are at extra risk of hostile penetration, Belgium's homeland security service, the Veiligheid van de Staat (VSSE), said.

The VSSE raised the alarm in Flemish, French, and English in an online pamphlet entitled "...