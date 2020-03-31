EU states urged to share sick patients

EU states should take in sick people from Italy and Spain for treatment in a public demonstration of solidarity, a group of MEPs has urged.

The EU should "massively" increase aid "foremost to the most severely affected [member states] like Italy, Spain, [and] some regions in France" the MEPs said in a letter to top EU officials seen by EUobserver.

"Such measures should go beyond financial instruments and should include tangible and visible assistance, like imports of equipment an...