Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

The EU's top court on Thursday (17 December) in three separate cases took issue with Hungary and Poland's application of EU rules.

The European Court of Justice in one case ruled that aspects of Hungary's asylum process were in violation of EU law,

The court ruled that Hungary's detention of asylum-seekers in two so-called "transit zones" along its souther border with Serbia violated EU rules, and that forbidding them to remain in the country throughout the appeal process was als...