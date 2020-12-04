Ad
euobserver
Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times talks about the EU's latest showdown with Poland and Hungary

Showdowns over the rule of law

EU Political
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Brussels is increasingly expected to serve as the European Union's sheriff on rule of law.

But its ability to enforce adherence to democratic norms and values remains weak.

Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times talks about the EU's latest showdown with Poland and Hungary. She also discusses illiberal trends in France and her own brush with...

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times talks about the EU's latest showdown with Poland and Hungary (Photo: Helena Malikova)

