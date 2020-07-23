Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l) and parliament chief David Sassoli at a plenary before the EU leaders' summit (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament gears up for fight on budget deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament is gearing up for a fight over the budget deal agreed by EU leaders earlier this week, saying in a draft resolution that it is not acceptable as it stands now.

A majority of parties in the parliament, including the centre-right European People's Party, the Socialists & Democrats, the liberal Renew, the Greens and the far-left GUE drew up a draft resolution, to be adopted by MEPs on Thursday (23 July).

It says that the parliament "does not accept, however,...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

