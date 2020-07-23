EU Parliament gears up for fight on budget deal

The European Parliament is gearing up for a fight over the budget deal agreed by EU leaders earlier this week, saying in a draft resolution that it is not acceptable as it stands now.

A majority of parties in the parliament, including the centre-right European People's Party, the Socialists & Democrats, the liberal Renew, the Greens and the far-left GUE drew up a draft resolution, to be adopted by MEPs on Thursday (23 July).

It says that the parliament "does not accept, however,...