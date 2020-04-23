Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis

Women will be disproportionately harder-hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus than men, which could further delay bridging the gender pay gap.

While women are overrepresented in fighting the pandemic, they will also suffer more severely from the social-economic crisis to follow, contrary to previous economic crises.

"The corona crisis is female," Austrian MEP Evelyn Regner, who chairs the European parliament's committee on on women's rights and gender equality, told EUob...