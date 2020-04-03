Ad
euobserver
20 people at the Ritsona refugee camp near Athens have tested positive (Photo: Ritsona Refugee Camp)

EU: Athens can handle Covid outbreak at Greek camp

Migration
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says Greece will be able to manage a Covid-19 outbreak at a refugee camp near Athens.

"I think they can manage," Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for home affairs, told MEPs on Thursday (2 April).

The outbreak is linked to the Ritsona camp of some 2,700 people who are all now under quarantine.

At least 23 have been tested positive without showing any symptoms. Greek authorities had identified the first case after a woman from the camp gave b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Berlin ready to airlift Greek island refugees
Coronavirus: Greek island refugees in semi-lockdown
Virus: Frontex tells officers to keep guarding Greek borders
20 people at the Ritsona refugee camp near Athens have tested positive (Photo: Ritsona Refugee Camp)

Tags

MigrationHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections