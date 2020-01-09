Brussels warns UK of 'difficult' Brexit trade talks

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday (8 January) that the future trade negotiations between Europe and the UK will be "difficult" within the period set by the UK, but that Brussels remains optimistic about the future.
"Without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership," she said, adding that "it is basically imposs...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
