Ad
euobserver
'The truth is that our partnership cannot and will not be the same as before,' said the EU Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, at an event in London (Photo: European Parliament)

Brussels warns UK of 'difficult' Brexit trade talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday (8 January) that the future trade negotiations between Europe and the UK will be "difficult" within the period set by the UK, but that Brussels remains optimistic about the future.

"Without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership," she said, adding that "it is basically imposs...

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland
Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK
Von der Leyen warns of tough Brexit talks in 2020
'The truth is that our partnership cannot and will not be the same as before,' said the EU Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, at an event in London (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections