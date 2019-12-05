Timmermans warns on cost of inaction on climate

The European commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, warned on Thursday (6 December) that although the fight against climate change requires a huge investment from the public and the private sector, "the costs of non-action are tremendously high".

"All levels of government will have to play their role if we want to succeed in shaping our collective future, this is not something that national governments can do alone," Timmermans said at the Committee of the Regions.

"We...