COP25 ends with no deal on carbon markets

Climate negotiations at the UN conference in Madrid (COP25) ended on Sunday (15 December) with a partial agreement that asks countries to enhance their targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - aiming to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement objectives.
However, almost 200 countries failed to agree on article six of the Paris Agreement, concerning the carbon markets system.
"The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation a...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
