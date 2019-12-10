Spanish King meets party leaders to break deadlock

The Spanish King Felipe VI began on Tuesday (10 December) 48-hours of meetings with the political leaders to establish whether the caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez from the Socialist Party (PSOE) stands a chance to become the new head of government.
The discussions, with 18 different politicians, will conclude with an encounter between the Spanish monarch and Sanchez on Wednesday.
After consulting with the representatives appointed by the political groups and the president...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
