Ad
euobserver
Pedro Sanchez (r), and the leader of the leftist party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, reached an initial understanding to form a coalition government, although they will need the support of smaller and regional parties (Photo: Podemos)

Spanish King meets party leaders to break deadlock

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Spanish King Felipe VI began on Tuesday (10 December) 48-hours of meetings with the political leaders to establish whether the caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez from the Socialist Party (PSOE) stands a chance to become the new head of government.

The discussions, with 18 different politicians, will conclude with an encounter between the Spanish monarch and Sanchez on Wednesday.

After consulting with the representatives appointed by the political groups and the president...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority
Spain passes law to kill off 'online' Catalan republic
Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?
Pedro Sanchez (r), and the leader of the leftist party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, reached an initial understanding to form a coalition government, although they will need the support of smaller and regional parties (Photo: Podemos)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections