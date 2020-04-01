A coronavirus 'Marshall Plan' alone won't be nearly enough

Senior figures across Europe, from the presidents of the European Council and the European Parliament to the prime minister of Spain and the head of the OECD have all called for a "Marshall Plan" to deal with the enormous human and economic costs of the Covid-19 crisis.
The Marshall Plan has also been invoked in the American debate over a two trillion dollar stimulus and compensation package.
The symbolism is powerful.
Ian Lesser is vice president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
