Ad
euobserver
For 21-year old Aino Kaarto and 24-year old Iida Heinonen it is important to vote. It is part of adulthood and taking responsibility as a citizen. Yet, they have limited knowledge about their local candidates

Happy young Finns don't vote in EU elections

Nordics
EU Political
by Mie Olsen, Helsinki,

In 2014, not even a third of Europe´s young voters participated in the European Parliament elections.

Perhaps surprisingly, Finland was one of the member states with the lowest turnout among youngsters. Here, only 10.4 percent cast their vote.

While minimal media coverage and a lack of knowledge about the candidates, and about how the EU works, seem to lower the turnout among the youngest generation of voters in all the 28 member states, one is tempted to ask: what is particular ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Mie Olsen is a freelance Danish journalist.

Related articles

Poland sends EU reform letter in heated election climate
EU-Africa summit on youth met with scepticism
Voter turnout will decide Europe's fate
Inconvenient Facebook truths ahead of EU election
For 21-year old Aino Kaarto and 24-year old Iida Heinonen it is important to vote. It is part of adulthood and taking responsibility as a citizen. Yet, they have limited knowledge about their local candidates

Tags

NordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Mie Olsen is a freelance Danish journalist.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections