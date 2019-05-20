Ad
Milan payed host to far-right and anti-EU parties from 11 countries on Saturday (Photo: @legasalvini)

Salvini hosts anti-EU 'summit', as old ghosts haunt party

by Stefano Vergine, Milan,
"This is a historic moment to free the continent from the abusive occupation organised in Brussels for many years by traitors, such as Merkel, Macron, Soros, Juncker," Italian far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini said in Milan on Saturday (18 May).

"They have built a Europe of high finance and uncontrolled immigration", he added, while kissing a Roman Catholic cross which he was holding in his hand.

Salvini was referring to the German and French leaders, Angela Merkel and...

Author Bio

Stefano Vergine is an Italian journalist who also writes for L'Espresso, a leading weekly news magazine.

