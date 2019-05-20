Salvini hosts anti-EU 'summit', as old ghosts haunt party

"This is a historic moment to free the continent from the abusive occupation organised in Brussels for many years by traitors, such as Merkel, Macron, Soros, Juncker," Italian far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini said in Milan on Saturday (18 May).

"They have built a Europe of high finance and uncontrolled immigration", he added, while kissing a Roman Catholic cross which he was holding in his hand.

Salvini was referring to the German and French leaders, Angela Merkel and...