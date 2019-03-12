Ad
EU-funded promotional advert for Spanish beef (Photo: Screenshot wonderfulbeef.eu)

EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals

by Peter Teffer, graphics by Kashyap Raibagi (EDJNET), Brussels,

The European Union has allocated around €71.5m in the past three years on programmes promoting European meat — raising questions about such spending's compatibility with the bloc's stated climate ambitions.

Meat and dairy are emissions-intensive when compared to vegetables and fruit, with carnivore diets leading to roughly double the amount of a vegetarian's greenhouse gas emissions.

With the increasing middle classes in countries like China and India, global meat consumption is e...

Author Bio

The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.

