EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals

The European Union has allocated around €71.5m in the past three years on programmes promoting European meat — raising questions about such spending's compatibility with the bloc's stated climate ambitions.
Meat and dairy are emissions-intensive when compared to vegetables and fruit, with carnivore diets leading to roughly double the amount of a vegetarian's greenhouse gas emissions.
With the increasing middle classes in countries like China and India, global meat consumption is e...
The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.
