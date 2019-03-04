Ad
Vilnius: Baltic States' banks were weak links in three large-scale scandals in recent years (Photo: FromTheNorth)

Lithuanian bank named in new EU 'laundromat' leak

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A now-defunct Lithuanian bank was used to help move billions of euros of suspicious money out of Russia, according to leaked documents.

Ukio Bankas, which was shut down due to insolvency by Lithuanian regulators in 2013, had operated accounts for at least 35 shell firms in a scheme dubbed the 'Troika Laundromat' by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Proje...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

