Frontex's 'serious incident reports' - revealed

Internal documents from the EU's border agency Frontex offer insights into possible illegal pushback of asylum seekers.
The bulk were drafted by people under the aegis of Frontex, operating off the Greek coastal islands and describe, sometimes in detail, how Hellenic authorities engage in preventing migrant arrivals at sea.
Although some of these documents have been reported in the past, the full extent of the ensuing correspondence offers a closer glimpse into the allegations.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
