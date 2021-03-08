Ad
euobserver
Hellenic Coast Guard has been accused of alleged pushbacks at sea (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Frontex's 'serious incident reports' - revealed

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Internal documents from the EU's border agency Frontex offer insights into possible illegal pushback of asylum seekers.

The bulk were drafted by people under the aegis of Frontex, operating off the Greek coastal islands and describe, sometimes in detail, how Hellenic authorities engage in preventing migrant arrivals at sea.

Although some of these documents have been reported in the past, the full extent of the ensuing correspondence offers a closer glimpse into the allegations.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Internal Frontex probe to deliver final report this week
Frontex chief: 'about time' MEPs probe his agency
Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto
EU Commission cannot hold Frontex to account
Hellenic Coast Guard has been accused of alleged pushbacks at sea (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections